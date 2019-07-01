Iran's Oil Minister Zanganeh calls for unity among members of OPEC

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should have unity among themselves, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday, adding that Tehran backed cooperation with non-OPEC oil exporter states.

“Without the unity among members of OPEC, it is meaningless to plan cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries,” Zanganeh said in a report by Shana, the Iranian oil ministry news service, before leaving Tehran to attend OPEC meeting in Vienna.

“Iran supports cooperation with non-OPEC states, but as long as some members of OPEC are hostile against other members, like Iran, OPEC’s understandings with non-OPEC states are meaningless and there is no room for cooperation.”

Tehran has in the past objected to policies put forward by arch-rival Saudi Arabia, saying Riyadh was too close to to the United States. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)