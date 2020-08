DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The oil market has not yet stabilised, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told state TV on Wednesday, but added that the measures implemented by OPEC have been successful in raising crude prices.

“The market is not stabilised yet for several reason including the coronavirus outbreak ... But OPEC has taken good measures,” Zanganeh said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)