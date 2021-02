FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

DUBAI - (Reuters) - Iraq remains committed to adhering to full compliance with OPEC+ oil cuts and compensating for overproduced volumes in accordance with decisions taken by OPEC and its allies, an OPEC statement said on Wednesday.