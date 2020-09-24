Iraqi Kurdistan is complying with OPEC+ cuts - ministry

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAIRO (Reuters) - The semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq has been complying with an OPEC+ oil production cut agreement and is meeting its reduction targets, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s natural resources ministry said on Thursday.

“The KRG has already reduced its production after the OPEC plus agreement, and its recent gross production figures have been well below the fair pro rata levels compared with the rest of Iraq,” it said in a statement.