BAGHDAD, April 25 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Thursday his country sought fair oil prices for producers, adding he believed prices had improved.

Thamer Ghadhban also said his country had the capacity to increase its oil production to 6 million barrels per day (bpd) if needed, but it was committed to OPEC-led output cuts and would not take unilateral action to boost supply. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Mark Potter)