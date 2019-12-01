OPEC and allies may deepen oil cut deal to reach 1.6 mln bpd - Iraq

BAGHDAD, Dec 1 (Reuters) - OPEC and its crude oil exporting allies will consider deepening their existing oil supply reduction deal by about 400,000 barrels per day to reach 1.6 million bpd, Iraq’s oil minister said on Sunday.

The minister, Thamer Ghadhban, told reporters in Baghdad that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, will consider deepening the cuts at meetings due this week in Vienna. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by David Clarke)