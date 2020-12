MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of leading oil producers has agreed to raise its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

It also said that OPEC+ has agreed to meet each month starting from January to decide its policy. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)