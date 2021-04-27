Kuwait oil minister says crude demand improving -KUNA

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait Oil Minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares said on Tuesday global demand for crude oil “improved noticeably” as a result of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and economic stimulus in major economies, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported.

Al-Fares spoke ahead of a virtual meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, the agency said.

“OPEC’s policy is to deal carefully with the latest market developments,” he said.