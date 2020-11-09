Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Libya won't join OPEC quotas until its output steadies, says NOC chief

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

(Reuters) - Libya will not join OPEC quotas until its production stabilises at 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), a Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted here, citing National Oil Corp chief.

Libyan oil production could reach 1.3 million bpd within a month, NOC’s Mustafa Sanalla told the Journal.

OPEC-member Libya is exempt from making production cuts under a deal agreed between OPEC, Russia and other oil producers.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

