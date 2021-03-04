Saudi Arabia says oil market recovery remains uncertain

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Thursday that the situation in the oil market had improved but the outlook for a recovery in demand remained uncertain.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was speaking at the opening of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, to determine whether to lift crude production or keep it steady.