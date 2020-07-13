Energy
July 13, 2020 / 5:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria will boost its compliance with OPEC+ cuts -SPA

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s oil minister said his country will raise its compliance with OPEC+ oil cuts to 100%, and will compensate for its overproduction in May and June, during the period of July-September, according to a report by Saudi state news agency SPA.

Nigeria’s Timipre Sylva, in a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, discussed the global oil markets, improvement in oil demand, and the progress made towards the full implementation of the OPEC+ pact, according to SPA.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who heads the OPEC+ panel known as the JMMC, which monitors adherence to the cuts, has emphasized the importance for all OPEC+ countries to meet their agreed output targets under the pact to accelerate oil market rebalancing, according to the joint statement. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below