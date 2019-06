ST PETERSBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - A deal among the world’s crude producers to rein in output has stabilised oil markets and made oil industry investments attractive, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Speaking at an energy forum in the Russian city of St Petersburg, Novak also said that rivalry on world energy markets was heating up. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Louise Heavens)