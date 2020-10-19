Russia's Novak sees more uncertainty on oil market in winter

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday the oil market will likely see more uncertainty in winter when demand for fuel typically declines.

He also told Rossiya-24 TV station current oil prices are in line with the “current situation”, while there is a deficit of oil on the market at the moment to the tune of 1 million barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Chris Reese)