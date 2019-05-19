Russia's Novak: many options for oil deal, including production rise

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 19 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that different options were available for the OPEC and non-OPEC oil output deal, including a rise in production in the second half of the year.

Novak said he discussed the market situation with his Saudi counterpart, Khalid al-Falih, and that the two parties were committed to coordinating output.

He also touched upon the issue of contaminated oil in Russia’s Druzhba pipeline, saying oil supplies to Poland via the pipeline would start on Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams)