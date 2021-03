FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ excess, cumulative production rose to about 3 million barrels per day in February, data from the group’s joint technical committee meeting that was seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The February figure compares with about 2.8 million bpd for January and 2.7 million bpd for December 2020.