FILE PHOTO: A person passes the logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in front of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ has agreed to keep oil output levels broadly unchanged in April, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal, the sources added.