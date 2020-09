FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is expected to see a budget shortfall due to the OPEC+ agreement to curb global oil output of 450 billion roubles ($6 billion) in 2020, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.