Most Russian oil producers want cuts to continue into Q2 - Lukoil

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Most Russian oil companies want oil output cuts to remain for one more quarter, a senior Lukoil official said on Wednesday, adding that there was still no final decision on an OPEC+ deal.

The current agreement on oil output curbs between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia expires after March.

Ravil Maganov, the company’s first executive vice president, made the comment after talks between Russian oil producers and Energy Minister Alexander Novak. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by David Evans)