MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia will export record volumes of gas to Europe this year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak told the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow that Europe is keen to buy more gas from Russia despite pressure from the United States, which has been encouraging Europe to reduce its reliance on Russian gas. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Susan Fenton)