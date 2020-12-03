Russia's Novak eyes OPEC+ oil output increase by 2 million bpd by April

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state Rossiya-24 TV on Thursday the cumulative oil output increase by the OPEC+ group will likely reach a planned 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by April barring a force majeure.

OPEC and Russia on Thursday agreed to slightly ease their deep oil output cuts from January by 500,000 bpd comparing to earlier planned 2 million bpd.