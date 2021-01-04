Russia's Novak hopes OPEC+ will be flexible on policy

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a joint press conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he hoped OPEC+ oil producers would be flexible in making decisions on output policy.

Speaking at the beginning of an online OPEC+ summit, Novak also said he hoped to see the oil market recover this year thanks to vaccination against COVID-19 but added that a lot of uncertainties remained in the oil market.