FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia will stick to its obligations under the deal with the OPEC on oil output cuts.

Speaking at the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee he also said that the oil market has reached stability thanks to joined global efforts.