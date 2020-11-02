Russia's Novak to discuss OPEC+ deal with oil firms, Ifax reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to hold talks with domestic oil firms on Monday about the global oil output pact that was reached between OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, Interfax reported.

Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 9.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 9.93 million bpd in September, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report, which cited Energy Ministry’s data on Monday.