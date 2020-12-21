Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran sees Russia as a “strategic partner” and the two countries share close views within the OPEC+ alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministry’s news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.

“We see Russia as a strategic partner and this partnership will not change with the warm and cold atmosphere in the international arena...The views of both sides were close in talks (about OPEC+ cooperation),” Zanganeh said after meeting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, SHANA reported.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up