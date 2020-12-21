Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran sees Russia as a “strategic partner” and the two countries share close views within the OPEC+ alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministry’s news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.

“We see Russia as a strategic partner and this partnership will not change with the warm and cold atmosphere in the international arena...The views of both sides were close in talks (about OPEC+ cooperation),” Zanganeh said after meeting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, SHANA reported.