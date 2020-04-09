Kremlin calls for coordinated joint action on global oil markets

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russia wants coordinated joint action to stabilise global oil markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday ahead of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Asked if Russia had been given assurances the United States would be part of a deal, the Kremlin pointed to comments made by President Vladimir Putin last week saying that a new deal would hardly be possible without other countries joining in. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)