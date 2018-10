MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States was uncompetitive in Europe.

Putin said at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow that U.S. LNG was 30 percent more expensive compared to Russian gas that Moscow supplies to Europe via its pipelines. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Susan Fenton)