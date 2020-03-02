Company News
March 2, 2020 / 6:01 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil expects OPEC+ to cut more than 1 mln bpd of oil output

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - Vice president of Russia’s Lukoil oil producer, Leonid Fedun, said on Monday he expects OPEC+ to cut oil output by more than 1 million barrels per day in addition to existing restrictions.

He told reporters the coronavirus outbreak had hit oil demand but will have only a short-term impact and he believed that the Brent price would rise to over $60 per barrel in mid March.

“It is a pretty short-term impact in my view,” he said.

He also said he expected Russia, which is a part of OPEC+ global output cut deal, to cut its oil output by around 200,000-300,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by David Evans)

