MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s No. 2 oil producer Lukoil is ready to cut oil production if OPEC and other leading producers agree to do so, though it would be technically difficult in winter, RIA news agency quoted the company’s head Vagit Alekperov as saying on Wednesday.

A key monitoring committee of OPEC and its allies, including Russia, agreed on Wednesday on the need to cut oil output in 2019. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)