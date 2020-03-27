UPDATE 1-Russia says fall in oil supply may balance market in a year

(Adds detail, quotes)

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - A decline in oil supply may lead to the global market balancing out in a year or so, while demand, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, should be watched, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Friday.

Earlier this month, Sorokin told Reuters he expected to see the first signs of lower oil production at costly projects worldwide in 4-6 months.

“The market may balance out quite quickly, but not in a month or two; that will still take a year or more,” he told the Valdai discussion forum, an economic conference which was conducted online on Friday.

He also said oil output in the United States, the world’s largest producer, could fall by 1.5 million barrels per day this year with the oil price at $30-$35 per barrel.

Oil prices are down nearly two thirds this year following the collapse of talks earlier this month between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading oil producers including Russia.

Sorokin said on Friday that OPEC and the other countries, a group known as the OPEC+, have still been in contact. He reiterated that OPEC+ cannot reduce oil production alone, hinting that the United States should also joint the cuts.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, also told Reuters earlier on Friday that a new OPEC+ deal to balance oil markets might be possible if other countries join in. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Mark Potter and Peter Graff)