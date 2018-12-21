UPDATE 1-Russian OPEC coordinator Marshavin to leave energy ministry

(Updates after energy ministry confirms Marshavin is leaving)

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Roman Marshavin, one of the Russian Energy Ministry officials who orchestrated the 2016 landmark deal with OPEC, is leaving his job, the energy ministry said Friday.

The ministry said Marshavin was leaving the ministry this month to take another job but did not give more details.

“The order about... Marshavin’s resignation is signed,” the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Two government sources said Marshavin may be taking up a role at the World Bank.

Alexei Gospodarev from the ministry of industry and trade may take over as head of the Department for International Cooperation, the sources said.

Marshavin was part of the team, headed by Energy Minister Alexander Novak, which brokered a deal at the end of 2016 with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on oil production cuts. He had lead the department since June 2016.

The deal helped the global oil market to rebalance, while oil prices recovered.

Russian President Vladimir Putin honoured Marshavin last year with Russia’s Order of Friendship. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Susan Fenton)