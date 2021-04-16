Russia's Novak says OPEC+ countries will gradually restore oil output in May-July - Ifax

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will gradually restore oil output between May and July, the Interfax news agency reported.

Novak added that Russia’s energy ministry was ready to support export curbs on oil products in order to bolster the domestic market. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by David Evans)