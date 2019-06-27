Russia's Novak sees agreement being reached at OPEC talks

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday he believed OPEC and its allies would reach an agreement when they discuss their global oil output deal at a meeting in Vienna.

Russia’s Energy Ministry is still in talks with Russian oil companies about the output deal, Novak said, adding he planned to meet Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih at a G20 summit in Japan later this week.

“I think we will definitely agree, there will be a consolidated general decision,” he told reporters when asked if he expected difficult talks at the Vienna meeting. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Deepa Babington)