Russia's Novak to return to Vienna on Friday for OPEC+ talks

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in Moscow on Thursday that he expects to be back in Vienna on Friday for talks with the OPEC and other oil producers, a group known as OPEC+.

Novak declined to comment on Russia’s position ahead of the meeting. He was due to attend a regular cabinet meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members struggled on Wednesday to win Russia’s support for additional oil output cuts in a bid to prop up oil prices, which have tumbled by a fifth this year because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)