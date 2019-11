MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia will receive an additional 2 trillion roubles ($31 billion) in revenue this year from the global output deal between OPEC and its allies, the TASS news agency on Friday cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying.

