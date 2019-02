MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft has no plans to “choke” output at its Russkoye field because of the global output deal between OPEC and non OPEC countries, a Rosneft official said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Rosneft expects there to be delays to several of its new project developments in the first half of 2019, the official said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)