Russia's Sechin says no threat for now of global oil deficit

BEJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft does not see tougher U.S. sanctions on Iran resulting in a global oil deficit in the second and third quarters of 2019, the Russian oil giant’s CEO Igor Sechin said on Friday.

Asked whether Russia should gradually withdraw from a supply cut agreement with OPEC, Sechin pointed to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement saying that any drop in Iran’s supplies would be offset by exports from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Kirsten Donovan)