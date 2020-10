FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 14, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the current situation in the energy markets during a telephone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the call, they stressed the importance of continuing joint work, including in the OPEC+ format, the Kremlin added.