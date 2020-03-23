UPDATE 1-Russia's Tatneft says wrong to raise oil output in April - TASS

(Adds detail, quote)

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Boosting oil production in April is not “expedient” due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global energy market, the TASS news agency reported the head of Russian oil producer Tatneft as saying on Monday.

His comments suggest Russian oil producers may be backtracking from their plan to raise oil production following the collapse of an output-curbing agreement with OPEC, as oil prices have plunged.

The deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia is due to expire at the end of March and will not be extended after a disagreement on further action between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices fell from nearly $50 a barrel on March 6, when the talks collapsed, to below $25 after Russia and Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, said the world’s two biggest oil exporters would open the taps from April 1.

“Everything is falling down. No one could assume 100% the likelihood of such a scenario”, Tatneft boss Nail Maganov was quoted as saying.

He was talking to reporters following a meeting at the Russian energy ministry with domestic oil producers.

Asked if an increase of oil output in April was discussed at the meeting with Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Maganov said “the economic situation will show in April”.

Novak has said all restrictions on oil output would be lifted starting from April.

“It’s hard for the output to rise in such an environment, there should be economic viability for it. If it hadn’t been for the coronavirus, there would have been an economic sense (for an increase). No one could really have predicted such a collapse in prices,” Maganov said according to TASS. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)