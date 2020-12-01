No plans for Putin to meet with Russia's oil majors before OPEC+ meeting, says Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia November 27, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to meet with Russia’s major oil companies before a crucial OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

OPEC and allies led by Russia postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, as key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.