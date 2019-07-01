Russian oil output rises to 11.15 mln bpd in June, still adheres to global deal

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil production rose to 11.15 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 11.11 million bpd in May, two industry sources told Reuters on Monday, but it still adhered to output levels agreed by Moscow under a global supply deal.

Russia promised to reduce its production by 228,000 bpd from 11.41 million bpd in October 2018 under the agreement between OPEC and other oil producers. That would bring it down to around 11.17 million-11.18 million bpd. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)