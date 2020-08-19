Russia's Novak calls for strict OPEC+ deal compliance

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - should stick to full compliance of a deal to cut global oil production, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks to an online meeting of OPEC+ energy ministers, Novak said the deal so far had been be successful and oil inventories held by OECD members had fallen in July.

Novak, who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier, also told the meeting that he was undergoing treatment and was feeling good. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Mark Potter)