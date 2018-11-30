Russia's Novak says current oil price fits all - TASS

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS agency published on Friday that producers and consumers were comfortable with current oil prices.

Ahead of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC nations in Vienna next week, Novak also told TASS that the producers would reach an agreement on the deal’s future for the next year by the meeting.

He also said Russia planned to maintain average October oil output level until year-end and that the Russian oil companies agreed to change oil output levels in 2019 if needed. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Adrian Croft)