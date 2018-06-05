FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 6:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Novak says demand should determine oil deal easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that the OPEC and non-OPEC countries should take a decision on a possible adjustment of the current deal on oil output cuts by looking into oil demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers led by Russia will convene in Vienna on June 22-23 to decide on a possible adjustment of the current oil output cuts deal, which is valid until the end of the year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

