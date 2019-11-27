Energy
November 27, 2019 / 8:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Novak says OPEC+ may discuss adjusting oil output quotas - media

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday the forthcoming meeting of OPEC and other large oil producers may discuss adjusting oil output quotas at a next-month meeting, local news agencies reported.

“We don’t rule out discussing various issues,” Novak was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency when asked if the OPEC+ meeting would discuss lower production quotas for Russia. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

