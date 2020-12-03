Russia's Novak tells OPEC+ certainty over U.S. election a positive factor

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the summit of the OPEC+ oil group on Thursday that the certainty over the U.S. presidential election is a positive factor for the global oil market.

He also said that OPEC+, when deciding on its further output policy, should take into account lower fuel demand in the winder season and the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Novak said OPEC+ should make a balanced decision. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Susan Fenton)