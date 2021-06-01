Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Russia's Novak tells OPEC+ ministers global economy is recovering

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, speaking on Tuesday at the start of the OPEC+ meeting of leading oil producers, said the global economy is recovering.

He praised the COVID-19 vaccines rollout globally, saying this would increase population mobility. Novak also said that OPEC+ cooperation was beneficial for the global oil market. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

