Russia's Novak to skip OPEC, non-OPEC committee on Monday

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will not attend a monitoring panel of OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries scheduled for Monday in Baku, two sources familiar with his plans told Reuters.

They said his deputy, Pavel Sorokin, would represent Russia at the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in the Azeri capital.

Sources said Novak would be there on Sunday, along with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson)