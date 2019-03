MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that it was too early to say if the global deal to cut oil production between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large oil producers would be extended.

“There is no answer to this question now,” Novak told reporters. “It is too early because only two months have passed.” (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Susan Fenton)