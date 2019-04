MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil exports will be below 7 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of May, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Russian state news agency RIA in an interview.

He said his country’s oil production would be much lower than 10 million bpd until the end of next month, RIA reported. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Dale Hudson)