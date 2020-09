FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks during a virtual emergency meeting of energy ministers from the group of 20 major economies on oil supply cuts to stabilise global markets hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 10, 2020. Saudi Energy Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned traders against betting heavily in the oil market saying he will try to make the market jumpy and promised those who gamble on the oil price would be “ouching like hell”.